TN Budget for 2024-25 has host of new schemes for all sections of society

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Monday presented the budget for 2024-25 with a host of new schemes for almost all sections of the society based on the seven focal points - Social Justice, Welfare of the marginalized, Transforming young Tamils as global achievers, Knowledge based economy, Equality focused on welfare of women, Sustainable Green Future and Tamil Language and Culture.

The following are the new schemes and allocation made for them in the budget:

The finance minister said in the recent survey conducted by this Government for replacing huts with safe and permanent concrete houses in rural areas of Tamil Nadu, it has been found that approximately eight lakh huts continue to exist. Hence, to create a 'Hut-Free Tamil Nadu' by 2030, eight lakh concrete houses will be constructed in rural areas. In the first phase, one lakh new houses will be built at a unit cost of Rs.3.50 lakh per house in the coming year.

The Minister said the selected beneficiaries will be provided with house sites in case they are landless and will be provided with funds for constructing the house directly into their bank accounts. With a scientific survey and transparent selection process, a new scheme, 'Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam', will be implemented in the coming year at a cost of Rs.3,500 crore, providing an opportunity for the poor to build their dream homes.

In the coming year, 2,000 new overhead tanks will be constructed in rural local bodies, at a cost of Rs.365 crore, replacing the old structures. Various development works including upgradation of roads will be carried out in these areas, at an estimated cost of Rs.300 crore, in the coming year.