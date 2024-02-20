TN Budget 2024: Rs 243 crore allotted to curb lifestyle diseases, cancer

CHENNAI: In a bid to tackle non-communicable diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, and cancer in the state, the DMK government has allocated Rs 243 crore for the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam programme, in the budget for 2024-25.

Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu announced the allotment of a sum of Rs 20,198 crore, a jump of 8.2% from the previous year, to the health and family welfare department.

Minister Thennarasu also announced that the threshold to avail free-of-cost treatment within 48 hours of an accident has been doubled, from Rs 1 lakh rupees to Rs 2 lakh, under the Inniyur Kappom: Nammai Kaakum - 48 Thittam.

Presenting the budget, the minister said the government will implement a new cancer management mission that will focus on chalking out disease management strategies, including spreading awareness about the causes of cancer, early detection, effective treatment, and rehabilitative care.

He added a sum of Rs 200 crore from the insurance corpus fund will be used for upgrading infrastructure at GHs.

The GHs at Rameshwaram, Sendurai, Sriperumbudur, Arakkonam, as well as the government medical college hospitals in Theni and Salem will be equipped with six ICUs with 50 beds each, at an estimated cost of Rs 142 crore, Thennarasu added.