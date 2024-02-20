TN Budget 2024: Rs 2 crore more to ensure free higher education for transpersons

CHENNAI/MADURAI: In a significant move to address the challenges faced by transpersons while pursuing higher education, the state government has allocated an additional Rs 2 crore to Tamil Nadu Transgender Welfare Board.

Minister Thangam Thenarasu, while presenting the budget, emphasised that despite the implementation of various pioneering schemes, not many transpersons are pursuing higher education. “So, to cover all their educational expenses, including tuition and hostel fees, we have decided to allocate Rs 2 crore more to the transgender welfare board,” he said.

Addressing reporters at the secretariat, Finance Secretary T Udhayachandran said after reports surfaced highlighting the high dropout rates among transgender students, discussions were initiated with CM MK Stalin. Subsequently, the government decided to wholeheartedly support transpersons pursuing higher education.

Lauding the decision, Tamil Nadu Transgender Welfare Board member M Radha told TNIE, “This is a commendable step in the right direction. It has the potential to improve the socio-economic status of transpersons and enhance their employability. However, it is also crucial that the government create job opportunities for educated transpersons with reasonable salaries.”

Speaking to TNIE, Transgender Resource Centre Managing Director Priyababu said due to the lack of family and societal support, members of this community are forced to give up studies and start fending for themselves at an early age. “The Transgender Welfare Board was launched in 2008 by a DMK government. A census for the community was also conducted during a DMK regime. The present government is also providing transpersons Rs 50,000 loan with a subsidy for self-employment. All this ensures a dignified life for us,” she said.

Mullai, a transperson preparing for the TNPSC examination, said she completed her BSc in Physics. “The government’s decision to bear our education and hostel fees will go a long way to ensure our community’s progress. We should also be provided 5% reservation in higher education and employment opportunities,” she urged.