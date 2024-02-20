DMK govt stopped many AIADMK govt schemes yet failed to control debt: Palaniswami

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami described the budget as “nothing but a verbal gimmick”. Speaking to reporters outside the Assembly, he said, “The DMK government stopped several welfare measures implemented by the AIADMK government, such as free laptop to students, Thaalikku Thangam, greenhouse for the poor, etc. Despite that the state’s debt has grown every year.”

BJP state president K Annamamalai said the DMK government was implementing Centre’s schemes after renaming them. PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss said Tamil Nadu is heading towards an irreversible debt trap.

On the other hand, TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai said allocation of funds despite the union government not providing adequate funds was appreciable.

CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan pointed out that there were no announcements regarding old pension scheme, and DA for transport employees. CPI state secretary R Mutharasan, KMDK general secretary ER Eswaran, VCK leader M Sinthanai Selvan, TVK president T Velmurugan and MMK president MH Jawahirullah welcomed the proposals.