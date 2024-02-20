Tiruchy metro finds no mention in state budget

Meanwhile, residents have urged the government to clarify whether Tiruchy will be considered for the metro rail project, especially since the project did not found mention in the two recent state budgets.

"Anyone travelling through the city during the peak hours can witness traffic congestion on various roads. So, there is no doubt that the city needs a metro rail. Therefore, it would have been much better if the finance minister at least mentioned its current status in the budget," said Surendar Babu, a resident of Thillai Nagar.

"Establishment of Tidel Park and olympic academy will create more job opportunities. We thank the government and we hope they will make an announcement on the status of Tiruchy metro project in the coming days," said Akila Sundar, another resident.

In the budget, the government also announced a comprehensive tourism destination development (CTDD) programme in key tourist destinations including Thanjavur. Even though, Tiruchy did not find a direct mention, a travel agent said the city will benefit from the project.

"We hope that the government will include Tiruchy in the CTDD programme. We request the government to improve the infrastructure of state-owned hotels in Tiruchy as part of the programme," said G Kalidasan, a travel agent.