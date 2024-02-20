TN Budget 2024: Delhi is stifling state's growth, charges Thangam Thennarasu

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Monday accused the union government of stifling the State by imposing stringent conditions on the borrowing ceiling. He said this has restricted the ability of the State to raise resources to fund its development initiatives.

"The imposition of stringent conditions on the borrowing ceiling by the Union Government has unduly restricted the ability of the State to raise resources to fund its development initiatives," the Finance Minister said presenting the budget for 2024-25 in the State Assembly.

The Minister said the inordinate delay by the Union Government in approving the Chennai Metro Rail Project has forced the State to incur the entire project expenditure so far from its budgetary resources, resulting in an expenditure of Rs.9,000 crore in the current year.Further, the termination of GST compensation regime since June 30,2022 has caused a revenue shortfall of approximately Rs.20,000 crore per annum. Under these challenging circumstances, the Budget for the year2023-24 had been presented in March last year.

Thennarasu said during the current year, this situation has been aggravated by the onslaught of twin disasters, which have caused a severe strain on the state finances. While unanticipated expenditure to provide necessary cash relief assistance and to undertake temporary and permanent restoration works has been incurred, there has also been a significant dip in the revenue collections. Despite multiple requests, the Union Government has not provided any support to the State from National Disaster Response Fund.

The minister further explained that as a result of the condition put forth by the GOI, the Government of Tamil Nadu has been mandated to provide Rs.17,117 crore for loss funding to TANGEDCO in the current year, failing which an equivalent amount will be deducted from the borrowing ceiling fixed by the Union Government. Moreover, an amount of Rs.14,442 crore has to be provided for loss funding in the next year. While the Government is committed to undertake power sector reforms, this condition creates a huge financial burden on the State, constraining its ability to fund development initiatives. Therefore, on lines of the Ujwal Discom Assurance Yojana (UDAY) Scheme, this Government has addressed the Union Government to exclude this amount from the Fiscal Deficit and Borrowing Ceiling of the State.