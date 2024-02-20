TN Budget 2024: AI-ming for ‘smart’ edu, jobs, medicine

CHENNAI: The state government will set up ‘Tamil Nadu Artificial Intelligence Mission’ to develop guidelines for leveraging AI in education, employment, industry, research and medicine, and to establish clear protocols for its utilisation, said Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu. He said the mission will involve professors from leading educational institutions in Tamil Nadu, executives from the electronics industry and experts in the field.

He also said the state government is carefully analysing the recent developments in the field of AI and their implications. He said new Tidel Parks are being set up in Madurai at a cost of Rs 350 crore in 6.4 lakh sq ft, and in Tiruchy at Rs 345 crore covering 6.3 lakh sq.ft. Additionally, Neo Tidel parks are being established in Thanjavur, Salem, Vellore, Tiruppur, and Thoothukudi. These initiatives are expected to generate employment for 13,000 people.

The minister also announced that TIDCO will establish a new Space Industrial and Propellant Park in 2,000 acres in Kulasekharapatnam to promote space technology industries.