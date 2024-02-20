Tamil Nadu

TN Budget 2024: Crime tracking systems to be upgraded at Rs 124 crore in next five years

The CCTNS 2.0 will be a web-based system with facilities for online registration of complaints by public and sharing of information across departments.
Two criminals involved in robbery arrested after encounter in Dehradun
Two criminals involved in robbery arrested after encounter in Dehradun
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government on Monday announced a new initiative titled ‘Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) 2.0’ aimed at modernising the police department. It will be launched in the next five years at the cost of Rs 124 crore, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu announced.

The CCTNS 2.0 will be a web-based system with facilities for online registration of complaints by public and sharing of information across departments.

Similarly, the state sanctioned Rs 137 crore to the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services department to procure vehicles and rescue equipment.

Other announcements include construction of a high-security prison at Thiruverumbur in Tiruchy district at an estimated cost of Rs 104 crore, and modernisation of Forensic Sciences department including purchase of new equipment and computers, at a cost of Rs 26 crore.

Two criminals involved in robbery arrested after encounter in Dehradun
TN Budget for 2024-25 has host of new schemes for all sections of society
Tamil Nadu budget
Tamil Nadu Budget 2024

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com