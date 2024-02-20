TN Budget 2024: Following Puthumai Penn scheme, a ‘Tamizh Puthalvan’ rises

CHENNAI: Following the overwhelming success of the Puthumai Penn Scheme, which was introduced in 2022 to promote higher education among girl students from economically disadvantaged sections, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu has announced a similar scheme for boys called ‘Tamizh Pudhalvan’, to be implemented at a cost of Rs 360 crore.

Under the scheme, boys who studied classes 6-12 in a government school will be provided monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 for their higher education. The scheme is set to be implemented during the coming academic year, and is expected to benefit around 3 lakh male students.

“The scheme will aid boys from marginalised backgrounds in realising their dreams of higher education, transforming them into achievers,” said Minister Thennarasu during the announcement.

According to experts, the announcement holds much significance as it is directed towards improving the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) of boys in higher education, which currently is less than that of girls in the state.