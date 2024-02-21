TN agri budget 2024: Shoestring fund upsets Ramnad farmers

MADURAI: After the agriculture budget was tabled on Tuesday, there was discontent among a section of farmers and agricultural exporters from Madurai. The Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 25 for paddy, which was one of the poll promises of the DMK, did not feature in the budget, leaving farmers disappointed.

To boost the agriculture sector in the state, the budget tabled by Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam had several key features prioritising schemes for soil fertility, organic farming, expansion of cultivable land for agro products, and encouraging production of agri-based products and exports.

Experts lauded the new schemes, stating that machinery distribution and promotion of traditional paddy are likely to bring much growth in the state. However, many of the experts and other stakeholders also expressed their disappointment.

Speaking to TNIE, S Rethinavelu, founder and president of the Agro Food Chamber of Commerce and Industry said, "It is commendable that Rs 1 lakh will be given to transform young graduates into agri entrepreneurs. But the allocation of Rs 1 crore for the entire state is inadequate. It would have been better if Rs 1 crore is allocated for each district.

Inadequate allocation of funds for projects to augment water resources is another letdown. More funds should be allocated for the Watershed Development Programme. Revival of ponds & tanks and removal of encroachments from supply canals has to be implemented, with participation from both private and public sector."