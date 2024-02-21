TN agri budget 2024: Shoestring fund upsets Ramnad farmers

MADURAI: After the agriculture budget was tabled on Tuesday, there was discontent among a section of farmers and agricultural exporters from Madurai. The Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 25 for paddy, which was one of the poll promises of the DMK, did not feature in the budget, leaving farmers disappointed.
To boost the agriculture sector in the state, the budget tabled by Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam had several key features prioritising schemes for soil fertility, organic farming, expansion of cultivable land for agro products, and encouraging production of agri-based products and exports.
Experts lauded the new schemes, stating that machinery distribution and promotion of traditional paddy are likely to bring much growth in the state. However, many of the experts and other stakeholders also expressed their disappointment.
Speaking to TNIE, S Rethinavelu, founder and president of the Agro Food Chamber of Commerce and Industry said, "It is commendable that Rs 1 lakh will be given to transform young graduates into agri entrepreneurs. But the allocation of Rs 1 crore for the entire state is inadequate. It would have been better if Rs 1 crore is allocated for each district.
Inadequate allocation of funds for projects to augment water resources is another letdown. More funds should be allocated for the Watershed Development Programme. Revival of ponds & tanks and removal of encroachments from supply canals has to be implemented, with participation from both private and public sector."
“It is high time that the government encourages traceability. Consumers are now keen on knowing where their food comes from, right from the seed to the end product. No doubt traceability is crucial in marketing agri products in local and global markets. Hence, we request the allocation of funds to raise awareness among farmers and crop processors on traceability and its implementation. This budget will certainly improve the living standard of farmers by increasing their income,” he said.
Dr N Jegatheesan, president of the Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industries said, "Though the budget has announced development projects for various agricultural products, the allocation of Rs 5.45 crore for floriculture is very meagre. Lakhs of farmers are engaged in growing flowers and a substantial quantity of flowers are exported from Tamil Nadu, especially the southern districts, to various countries and generates a lot of revenue.
It is disappointing that the agriculture budget does not have any incentive schemes for flower cultivation or the development of flower businesses. But there is an expectation that suitable measures would be taken to encourage the farmers involved in floriculture during the Demand Grant Discussions in the Assembly soon."
Jegatheesan stated that apart from this, several schemes initiated for the promotion of productivity and cultivatable areas are likely as the budget covers much-needed measures.
However, on the flip side, some farmers are disappointed that many key issues remain unaddressed in this year's budget, including the lack of MSP for many crops.
Bakkianathan, a farmer said, "As the district is one of the largest paddy production areas, farmers have been requesting the government to announce the district as an agricultural protected zone to prevent harmful projects such as hydrocarbon exploration.
Also, no announcement was made regarding the Cauvery Vaigai Gundar linking project. We hope that the modernised rice mill will be established in Ramanathapuram as currently, paddy is being taken to Sivaganga for hulling."