TN agriculture budget 2024: Mechanised operations to aid in tiding over labour crisis

CHENNAI: As part of its efforts to assist farmers struggling with farm labourer shortage, the state government on Tuesday announced several schemes for the mechanisation of agriculture operations including custom hiring centres for the underprivileged, strengthening of the hiring scheme of the agricultural engineering department, subsidy scheme for small and marginal farmers for purchasing agri machinery and initiatives to popularise agricultural machinery.
“Under the Agricultural Mechanisation Programme, Rs 170 crore will be allocated during the year 2024-2025 to benefit 26,179 farmers,” Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam said presenting the agriculture budget in the state Assembly.
He said training will be imparted to farmers on the operation and maintenance of various agricultural machinery through district-level melas. Technical manuals on operation and maintenance will also be prepared and shared for the use of farmers and field officials.
According to the announcement, 207 Agricultural Machinery Custom Hiring Centres will be established in the year 2024-2025, with a total subsidy amount of Rs 32.90 crore. To create a link between the private agricultural machinery owners and the farmers, a ‘Private Agricultural Machinery Custom Hiring Mobile App’ will be developed at a cost of Rs 50 lakh. In addition to the already supplied machinery, 4,000 power tillers and 4,000 power weeders will be distributed to farmers in the year 2024-2025.
“To address challenges such as snake bites during the operation of electric pump sets at night or during the rainy season, remote motor operators for electric pump sets will be distributed to 10,000 farmers. This initiative, with a 50% subsidy up to a maximum of Rs 7,000, aims to enable farmers to operate and monitor electric pump sets from anywhere easily without visiting the wells in their fields,” the minister said.
Procurement of 20 multi- axle-carrier vehicles to transport 85 bulldozers, construction of agricultural machinery sheds in 25 blocks, procurement of 10 Track type paddy combine harvesters, and 10 carrier vehicles for transporting the track-type paddy combine harvesters along with other such initiatives will be carried out at a cost of Rs 28.82 crore.
Addl 10% subsidy
To address the challenges of small and marginal farmers due to the shortage of farm labourers, an additional subsidy of 10% will be provided, in addition to the existing 50% subsidy, bringing the total subsidy to 60%. This subsidy will be extended to small and marginal farmers for the purchase and utilisation of agricultural machinery, including paddy transplanter.