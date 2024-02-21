TN agriculture budget 2024: Mechanised operations to aid in tiding over labour crisis

CHENNAI: As part of its efforts to assist farmers struggling with farm labourer shortage, the state government on Tuesday announced several schemes for the mechanisation of agriculture operations including custom hiring centres for the underprivileged, strengthening of the hiring scheme of the agricultural engineering department, subsidy scheme for small and marginal farmers for purchasing agri machinery and initiatives to popularise agricultural machinery.

“Under the Agricultural Mechanisation Programme, Rs 170 crore will be allocated during the year 2024-2025 to benefit 26,179 farmers,” Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam said presenting the agriculture budget in the state Assembly.

He said training will be imparted to farmers on the operation and maintenance of various agricultural machinery through district-level melas. Technical manuals on operation and maintenance will also be prepared and shared for the use of farmers and field officials.

According to the announcement, 207 Agricultural Machinery Custom Hiring Centres will be established in the year 2024-2025, with a total subsidy amount of Rs 32.90 crore. To create a link between the private agricultural machinery owners and the farmers, a ‘Private Agricultural Machinery Custom Hiring Mobile App’ will be developed at a cost of Rs 50 lakh. In addition to the already supplied machinery, 4,000 power tillers and 4,000 power weeders will be distributed to farmers in the year 2024-2025.