TN agriculture budget 2024: Rs 200 crore allocated as relief for flood-hit farmers

THOOTHUKUDI: Farmers, who lost crops and yields due to the unprecedented rains in December 2023, heaved a sigh of relief after the state government allocated Rs 208.20 crore to 2.74 lakh farmers of the southern districts. The announcement was made by Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare MRK Panneerselvam while presenting the agriculture budget for 2014-25.



Karisal Bhoomi Vivasayigal Sangamam Secretary Adhimoolam said that the state government's announcement comes for farmers in the black soil region, who have lost several acres of short-term crops to the torrential rains last December. "The government should also consider removing the ceiling for compensation to only five acres, as a large number of short-term crop farmers cultivate on over 10 acres," he said.



Another farmer said that a government order (GO), issued in December, had pegged a compensation of Rs 3,400/ acre (Rs 8,500/hectare) for short-term crops, and Rs 6,800/acre (Rs 17,000/hectare) for perennial crops. "There was no mention of revising the GO in the budget, despite several farmers flagging it as low. The Tamil Nadu government should issue a new GO with a decent compensation," he added.



Minister Panneerselvam noted that the unpredictability of monsoon and the recurring natural calamities such as cyclones, floods, and droughts affect Tamil Nadu, jeopardising food production and the farmers' livelihoods. The state had disbursed crop insurance claim amount of Rs 4,436 crore to 25 lakh farmers, which includes claims for loss of yield during the samba season in 2022-23 and 2023-24.



In addition to the allocation of the Rs 208.20 crore for 2.74 lakh farmers of southern districts, the state government has also disbursed Rs 380.40 crore from the state disaster response fund (SDRF) to 4.5 lakh farmers, who incurred crop damages during southwest monsoon, Mandous cyclone, northeast monsoon, and the unexpected rain in 2022-23, Rs 118.77 crore to 1.85 lakh farmers for loss of yield during kharif season and Michaung cyclone, the minister noted.