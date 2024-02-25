Man held for setting off wildfire; 15 acres gutted in TN

KRISHNAGIRI : A 50-year-old man was arrested for setting off a wildfire and causing damage to 15 acres of area in the Hosur forest division in Krishnagiri district.

The suspect B Muniraj (50) is a resident of Alahalli village near Irudhukottai.

The man set fire unintentionally when he went to graze cattle inside the forest near Maragatta in Noganur Reserved Forest in Denkanikottai forest range on Thursday. Trees and plants in around 15 acres were gutted in fire. He was arrested and sent to remand on Friday, said a forest department official.

“Various awareness programmes on preventing forest fires have been conducted. Despite such drives some people are causing damage to forests. People should avoid taking inflammable materials like matchboxes, crackers etc inside the forest. Violators will face legal action,” the official added. Last year around 125 acres of forest were reduced to ashes when one person set fire in Iyyur reserved forest.

To inform about forest fires, people may contact their range forest staff or dial 1800 425 5135.