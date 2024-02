CHENNAI: About 32,900 sanitary workers employed in rural schools across Tamil Nadu are finding it difficult to make ends meet as their highest salary is only Rs 100 per day and it has remained static for nearly 10 years. While the salary of sanitation workers in rural primary schools is Rs 1,000 per month, it is Rs 1,500 in middle schools, Rs 2,250 in high schools, and Rs 3,000 in higher secondary schools.

For instance, a woman sanitary worker at a government higher secondary school of 400 students in rural Namakkal is tasked with cleaning and maintaining over 30 urinals and 20 toilets per day. After spending nearly three hours in the morning and evening to ensure the sanitation of the school, she just gets paid Rs 3,000 per month.

“I am working in this school because my children study here and I want to earn some additional income for my family. The salary is low and erratic, and sometimes we don’t even get salary continuously for 10 months,” the woman said.

The state rural development department has allocated Rs 62.7 crore for salaries for sanitary workers and buying cleaning materials for panchayat union schools and government schools in rural areas for 2023-24 academic year (June 23 to April 24).