TN takes exception to AP allocating funds for building check dam across River Palar; says it is against SC ruling

The Minister also said since Palar is one of the inter-state rivers as per the 1892 Madras-Mysore Agreement and that without the consent of lower riparian States, the upper riparian States cannot undertake any construction across the river for diverting or obstructing the flow of water or storing the water. This agreement binds all States concerned.

The Minister also pointed out that the Supreme Court, on February 16, 2018, ruled that the above agreement is valid. So, now the Andhra Pradesh government's allocation of funds for building a new check dam will be violative of the 1982 agreement and the SC ruling.

Referring to one of the two pending cases, Duraimurugan recalled that when the Andhra Pradesh government unilaterally attempted to build a dam across the Palar River in 2006, the Tamil Nadu government filed a petition before the SC and the final hearing is about to take place in this case. The other case was filed in 2016 when the Andhra Pradesh government made efforts to increase the height of existing check dams across Palar.