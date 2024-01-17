TN's Umbalacheri Mattu Pongal echoes dip in cattle count

NAGAPATTINAM: Umbalacheri village, renowned as the birthplace of the native Umbalacheri breed, marked Maatu Pongal on Tuesday, albeit with a sense of concern as the number of bovines have reduced in recent years.

The celebration took place in Thalaignayiru block in the district, with cattle farmers engaged in the customary rituals of bathing, decorating, feeding Pongal to their bovines, and performing the traditional act of having the eldest animal jump over a haystack of fire.

S Vaithiyanathan, a 65-year-old farmer, said, “The numbers of Umbalacheri bovines are reducing due to the lack of availability of pastures, fodder, and an increase in farming expenses. The numbers have dropped from 2,500 to 1,500 within a year. ”

The Umbalacheri bovine belt, comprising villages such as Umbalacheri, Oradiyambalam, Vaatakaudi, Thalaignayiru, Vandal, Avarikadu, Sembiamanakudi, and Korukkai, is considered the cradle of the Umbalacheri breed.