Flooded fields, crop loss dampen Pongal festival spirit in Tamil Nadu

MAYILADUTHURAI: The spirit of Pongal has been severely dampened in the Mayiladuthurai district after several thousands of acres of paddy were destroyed in the harvest stage due to unseasonal rains over the past week.

Following unrelenting rains, paddy fields were inundated and crops in the harvest stage were destroyed on January 7 and 8.

The crops were unrooted and damaged as the water took long to drain out of the fields. “I cultivated paddy on nearly 15 acres of land. Over 60% of the cultivated area was affected due to rain. The crops were in the harvest stage. Officials are yet to visit and inspect the site,” said G Rajaraman, a farmer from Kunnam village in Kollidam block in Mayiladuthurai district.