Jallikattu: Alanganallur redefines grandeur

MADURAI: A grand jallikattu was on display at Alanganallur, with 810 bulls racing through the vaadi vasal to face the bull tamers. The event was flagged off by Youth Welfare and Sports Affairs Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin here on Wednesday.

Udhayanidhi Stalin took a safety pledge along with the bull tamers before the event. Commercial Taxes Minister P Moorthy, Fisheries and Animal Husbandries Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan and others were present during the flagging-off ceremony early on Wednesday.

Many renowned bulls, including those owned by Sri Lankan Eastern Provincial Governor Senthil Thondaiman, Jallikattu Peravai president PR Rajasekar and actor Soori, among others, participated in the event.

Notably, the number of bulls released in Alanganallur this year was less than Avaniyapuram (817) and Palamedu (840).

While nearly 500 bull tamers participated, Karthik of Karupayiurani emerged as the winner, taming 18 bulls. Abichithar of Chinnapatti emerged as the runner-up, taming 17 bulls.