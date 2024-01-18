Jallikattu: Alanganallur redefines grandeur

MADURAI: A grand jallikattu was on display at Alanganallur, with 810 bulls racing through the vaadi vasal to face the bull tamers. The event was flagged off by Youth Welfare and Sports Affairs Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin here on Wednesday.
Udhayanidhi Stalin took a safety pledge along with the bull tamers before the event. Commercial Taxes Minister P Moorthy, Fisheries and Animal Husbandries Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan and others were present during the flagging-off ceremony early on Wednesday.
Many renowned bulls, including those owned by Sri Lankan Eastern Provincial Governor Senthil Thondaiman, Jallikattu Peravai president PR Rajasekar and actor Soori, among others, participated in the event.
Notably, the number of bulls released in Alanganallur this year was less than Avaniyapuram (817) and Palamedu (840).
While nearly 500 bull tamers participated, Karthik of Karupayiurani emerged as the winner, taming 18 bulls. Abichithar of Chinnapatti emerged as the runner-up, taming 17 bulls.
he winner and runner-up were awarded a car and a bike, respectively.
“I dedicate my victory to my team of friends, who helped me train and encouraged me to achieve this feat,” an elated Karthik said.
Meanwhile, Abichithar alleged discrepancies in calculating the number of bulls tamed by him, officials said there were no issues with the tallying, adding that they had video evidence.
Kattappa, a bull owned by one Guna of Tiruchy, was adjudged the best bull, and its owner was given a car as the prize.
Despite precautionary measures, around 84 people sustained injuries in the event, of which 13 sustained serious injuries and were referred to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.
After the event concluded in the evening, Minister Moorthy distributed the prizes.
Udhayanidhi Stalin, who was in attendance for hours, told a media house that the jallikattu arena will be inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin on January 24 and jallikattu will be hosted here throughout the year.
The minister also stated that a special premiere league, on the lines of the Indian Premier League (IPL), is under consideration for jallikattu.
When asked about job preference for bull tamers who perform well, he said that the state government will consider it.
Tourism department officials stated that as part of Pongal celebrations, around 100 tourists were brought to witness the event at Alanganallur.
“This is my first visit to the Alanganallur jallikattu. I came from Bengaluru to experience this. Arriving here a day before, I was able to get a seat close to the vaadi vasal. It was a surreal experience to watch the bulls rage out through the vaadi vasal,” said Vasanth, a spectator.
As the venue had no space, many people witnessed the event on LED screens placed across Alanganallur.
Tallying issue
Spectator injured during temple ritual dies
Krishnagiri: A 60- year- old spectator who fell down trying to avoid a raging bull during a temple ritual near Kandikuppam on Tuesday night succumbed to injuries in a hospital a few hours later. According to police, a few bulls were released as part of temple rituals in Modikuppam on Tuesday evening, and a huge crowd gathered there to watch the event. Suddenly , a bull ran amok and B Ramamoorthy (60) of Nakkalpatti village, tried to escape but fell down and suffered injuries. He was taken to a private hospital at Krishnagiri and referred to Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital. He died there a little while later. On Wednesday evening, his son lodged a complaint at Kandikuppam police station.