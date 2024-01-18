Road safety panel to vet design of Saibaba colony flyover in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The highways department is awaiting the nod for beginning the construction of a proposed flyover on the Mettupalayam (MTP) Road at Saibaba Colony in Coimbatore city.

The commencement of the works is delayed as the district collector has instructed the highways department to go ahead with the works only after the road safety committee submits its report. The authorities are cautious as they don’t want to repeat the same mistakes committed during the construction of GN Mills, Kavundampalayam and Periyanaickenpalayam flyover projects.

The Saibaba Kovil Junction, which is one of the arterial junctions in the city, connects the NSR Road in the West and Sivananda Colony Road in the East with the MTP Road. The project aims to ease the congestion on the Mettupalayam Road which is a stretch of the Nagapatinam-Coimbatore-Gundlupete National Highway 181.

The presence of two traffic signals at the junction in close proximity, just 160 metres apart, also worsened the traffic snarls. Several motorists expressed their displeasure and urged the officials to take necessary action to reduce the congestion at the junction. After TNIE reported on the agony of the motorists, the officials removed both signals and implemented the ‘U-turn’ system last year.