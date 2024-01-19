Periyar varsity VC gets big reprieve as Madras HC stays police investigation on funds misappropriation

CHENNAI: Facing charges of misappropriation of funds and caste abuse, the Periyar University Vice-Chancellor R Jagannathan on Friday got a big reprieve from the Madras High Court as it stayed the Police investigation into the matter for four weeks.

The interim order was passed by Justice N Anand Venkatesh on a petition filed by Jagannathan seeking to quash the FIR registered by the Karuppur police, in Salem district, regarding funds misappropriation by floating the controversial Periyar University Technological Research (PUTER) Foundation.

“I have gone through the entire papers (case documents) and I am convinced that the investigation has to be stayed,” the judge said.

He ignored the repeated requests made by Additional Public Prosecutor A Damodharan seeking a short accommodation so as to enable the Advocate General to argue the case and present more materials.

The judge, however, said the matter is being adjourned for four weeks and the prosecution can file a vacate stay petition and therein place all the materials on its hand.

He added, “I don’t find any criminality at all (against the VC).”

Senior counsel A Natarajan appeared for the VC in the court.

Jagannathan was arrested by the Karuppur police on December 26 based on the FIR registered against him for allegedly misappropriating funds by establishing PUTER Foundation and signing the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with private persons without obtaining prior permission from the Syndicate and the Government. He was also charged under sections of SC/ST (PoA) Act for caste abuse against the complainants.

However, the judicial magistrate released him on interim bail.

While the police filed a petition seeking to cancel the bail, the VC moved the court for quashing the FIR stating that he had not signed any papers relating to PUTER Foundation and not a single rupee was transacted in this connection.