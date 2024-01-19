Unauthorised manju virattu in Tamil Nadu poses threat to innocent spectators

CHENNAI: Despite stringent guidelines for the conduct of jallikattu, unauthorised manju virattu events are being held throughout the state, posing threat to the safety of spectators. These events, mostly conducted in northern, central and parts of southern districts between January and May, are unorganised unlike jallikattu. They are conducted without the approval of district authorities and don’t have insurance cover, making the family members of spectators depend fully on the government for solatium and financial support in the event of death or permanent disability.

It may be noted that a 35-year-old man and a 12-year-old boy died in Siruvayal village of Sivaganga district during manju virattu on Wednesday. So far this season, more than 20 people have been injured in such incidents in Sivagangai and Tiruchy districts. Officials said it is practically impossible to prevent such incidents without the cooperation of people.

A senior official from Animal Husbandry Department said villagers, as part of a local custom, let their bulls and cows run on the ground on the third day of Pongal festival, in locations not designated for manju virattu.

“This year, a few hundred bulls were brought to a particular place to perform some rituals, and suddenly let to run on the street,” an official said.