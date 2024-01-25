Two killed, Two injured in cracker unit blast in Tamil Nadu

Meanwhile, the unit’s foreman S Saravanakumar (24), a resident of Kanniseripudhur, sustained 90% burn injuries and another S Sundaramoorthy (17) sustained 70% burn injuries. Upon information, the Fire and Rescue Service personnel reached the spot and doused the fire. The injured were shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Virudhunagar.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the unit which has licence from Nagpur, has been leased out by the owner. Vachakarapatti police have registered a case against Murugesan (52), owner of the unit, Muthukumar (45), who took up the lease, and Karupasamy (45), the unit’s manager, under various sections of the Explosives Act. “Verification is underway to confirm the age of Sundaramoorthy, following which sections will be altered,” police sources added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced a solatium of `3 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to the family of each of the deceased, and `1 lakh each to those who sustained injuries.