Harvest season kicks off: Paddy prices rise slightly in open market in Tamil Nadu

RAMANATHAPURAM: With the harvest season kicked off in parts of Ramanathapuram district, farmers who have cultivated medium-duration varieties like RNR and NLR have begun with the harvesting process. Compared to previous years, prices of paddy have slightly increased in the open market.



As one of the largest paddy cultivators, more than 1.3 lakh hectares in Ramanathapuram is used for paddy cultivation. Medium-duration varieties like RNR, which were planted earlier in the season, have reached the harvest stage in several areas, including Thiruvadanai and R S Mangalam.

The civil supplies department has already opened more than 70 direct procurement centres in the district to procure samba paddy. This year, prices have been set at Rs 2,310 a quintal for fine varieties and Rs 2,265 per quintal for bold varieties at the DPCs. Sources said that farmers at large are inclined towards selling paddy to private traders this year.