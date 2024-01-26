Harvest season kicks off: Paddy prices rise slightly in open market in Tamil Nadu

RAMANATHAPURAM: With the harvest season kicked off in parts of Ramanathapuram district, farmers who have cultivated medium-duration varieties like RNR and NLR have begun with the harvesting process. Compared to previous years, prices of paddy have slightly increased in the open market.
As one of the largest paddy cultivators, more than 1.3 lakh hectares in Ramanathapuram is used for paddy cultivation. Medium-duration varieties like RNR, which were planted earlier in the season, have reached the harvest stage in several areas, including Thiruvadanai and R S Mangalam.
The civil supplies department has already opened more than 70 direct procurement centres in the district to procure samba paddy. This year, prices have been set at Rs 2,310 a quintal for fine varieties and Rs 2,265 per quintal for bold varieties at the DPCs. Sources said that farmers at large are inclined towards selling paddy to private traders this year.
"The prices of RNR and other finer varieties are higher in the open market than in the DPC. Farmers who cultivate conventional varieties are opting for DPCs. Notably, last year the price of a 60 kg bag went upto Rs 900 - Rs 1,200, this year clocked well above Rs 1,700 to 2,000, well over Rs 29 a kilo. Due to unseasonal rainfall, farmers had to spend an additional Rs 4,000 from their pockets to complete the harvesting process. The increase in paddy prices will profit the farmers," said a farmer named Ravi.
Farmers also claimed that since the majority of paddy in the southern districts was damaged in the December floods, the demand witnessed a slight increase in the open market.
When contacted, Joint Secretary of Tamil Nadu Rice Mill Owners and Rice Merchants Association A Anbarasan said, "Since Covid, the export of paddy has increased, which in turn increased its demand. At present, the price of RNR paddy in Karnataka is above Rs 40 a kg for old rice and Rs 38 for new rice. In Tamil Nadu, RNR paddy's rate is above Rs 29. Tamil Nadu is not self-sufficient in terms of rice. Only 40% is procured locally, while the remaining is procured from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Over the years, acreage has largely reduced. Considering the increase in demand, the state government could take action in improving the acreage, which will also add to the export."
Anbarasan added that even though prices have slightly increased, farmers would get a minimal profit of Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 per acre, considering the insignificant increase in prices. "The Tamil Nadu government should provide farmers with benefits and proper irrigation to aid them in paddy cultivation, " he added.