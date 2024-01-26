Pallavaram MLA Karunanidhi’s son, daughter-in-law traced, held in domestic help abuse case

CHENNAI: Five days after the Chennai police booked Pallavaram MLA Karunanidhi’s son Anto Mathivanan and daughter-in-law Marlina Ann for allegedly physically torturing their teenaged domestic aide, police arrested the two on Thursday.

The Neelankarai police registered a case under sections pertaining to causing hurt, obscene words, sections of Women Harassment Act and SC/ST Act along with sections of JJ Act. Sources said the couple was hiding in a relative’s house in Andhra Pradesh.