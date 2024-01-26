Two nabbed for attacking journo in Tiruppur

TIRUPPUR: A special team of police on Thursday arrested two suspects from Erode in connection with the attack on Nesaprabhu (30), who works as reporter for a Tamil TV channel in Palladam on Wednesday night. The suspects were identified as Praveen of Erode and Saravanan of Tiruppur.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin transferred Kamanaickenpalayam police inspector P Ravi to the waiting list for failing to respond to Nesaprabhu’s call for help. Also, the CM released `3 lakh from the journalist welfare fund to Nesaprabhu, who is admitted in a private hospital in Coimbatore.

As per sources, Nesaprabhu, of Kamanaickenpalayam in Palladam, saw a gang chasing him around 9.45 pm on Wednesday while he was returning home and called up Kamanaickenpalayam police. But the constable who attended the call told him to come to the station and lodge a complaint.