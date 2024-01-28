Tamil Nadu

No PM Modi pic on banner: BJP national women’s wing leader slams DMK

Though there is a difference of opinion with the DMK politically, the BJP-led central government gives respect to the CM and the Tamil Nadu government.
Khelo India Youth Games banners are placed without having images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Redcross bus stop in Coimbatore on Saturday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
COIMBATORE: BJP national women’s wing leader Vanathi Srinivasan expressed anger over the lack of images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the promotional banners of the Khelo India Youth Games.  

“As part of the Khelo games, the state government has installed advertisement banners at several places across the city. They have images of former CM M Karunanidhi, current CM M K Stalin and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. However, they don’t have PM Modi’s images. The government can remove PM’s images from banners and not from the hearts of the people of the state,” she said in a statement issued on Saturday.  

6th Khelo India Youth Games: More meet records as TN dominate

“In fact, PM Modi inaugurated the Khelo games which is an national event. Though there is a difference of opinion with the DMK politically, the BJP-led central government gives respect to the CM and the Tamil Nadu government. That is why the images of Chief Minister M K Stalin are featured on central government’s advertisement banner installed at the Coimbatore International Airport,”  Vanathi pointed out. 

