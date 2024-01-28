No PM Modi pic on banner: BJP national women’s wing leader slams DMK

COIMBATORE: BJP national women’s wing leader Vanathi Srinivasan expressed anger over the lack of images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the promotional banners of the Khelo India Youth Games.

“As part of the Khelo games, the state government has installed advertisement banners at several places across the city. They have images of former CM M Karunanidhi, current CM M K Stalin and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. However, they don’t have PM Modi’s images. The government can remove PM’s images from banners and not from the hearts of the people of the state,” she said in a statement issued on Saturday.