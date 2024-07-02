Do not enrol RTE students in city private schools: SEP panel

CHENNAI: The panel constituted to draft the State Education Policy has proposed several reforms to enhance early childhood care, streamline preschool education, restrict funding to private schools under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, and banning or regulating of private coaching centres — all with the aim to prevent commercialisation of education. The panel, headed by retired Madras High Court judge D Murugesan, submitted its report to Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday.

The panel recommended against enrolling children in private schools under 25% RTE quota and reducing funds provided for this to private schools to a bare minimum. The government should consider providing financial aid under RTE Act only to unaided non-minority private schools in remote areas like hills where there are no government primary schools, the committee said.

The panel has recommended that education should be in Tamil medium from primary to university levels. A dedicated research wing on teaching and learning Tamil should also be set up, the report said.

In line with the state’s focus on social justice, the committee recommended that a curriculum that “enables a socio-cultural, economic, ecological and technological transformation, deeply rooted in considerations of social equity and justice” be evolved. It stressed that the curriculum should engage “with structures of inequality in society, and work towards equality. For the social goal of annihilation of caste, it is imperative that curriculum addresses the evil in our society.”

The report has asked the government to create a directorate to oversee early childhood care and development for children from ages 0-5.