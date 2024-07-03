After report on pvt college refusing to admit boy with disability in TN, institute asks him to enrol

MADURAI: A boy with learning disability, who was denied admission at a private college as he had not written the English exam in Class 12, was asked to enrol after a report titled ‘College denies admission to boy with learning disability’ was published in these columns on Tuesday.

Hariharan, a boy with learning disability, from Kongapatti, had completed Class 12 at a private school with the help of a scribe.

During the grievance meeting held on Monday, his father R Raman had submitted a petition stating that Hariharan was denied admission to a course in BA Political Science, citing that he had not appeared for the English exam. Raman alleged that he had submitted a complaint to the Madurai Kamaraj University dean and the chief educational officer but to no avail.

On Tuesday afternoon, Raman contacted this reporter and said that after the news report was published in TNIE, staff from the private college in Usilampatti called and asked him to bring his son for admission on Wednesday. “Because of TNIE's intervention, my son got admission and was able to continue his education,” Raman said.