Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Illicit liquor consumed by victims had 8.6 to 29.7% methanol

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena has informed the Madras High Court that preliminary tests revealed the illicit arrack consumed by the victims of Kallakurichi hooch tragedy had 8.6 to 29.7% methanol. He made the submission in a status report filed through Additional Advocate General J Ravindran before the first bench of Acting CJ R Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq on Wednesday on the action taken so far.

The Chief Secretary affirmed that Kallakurichi hooch tragedy is a separate incident and not a sequel of 2023 incidents in Villupuram where the content of methanol in illicit arrack was 99.1% and the source of methanol was also different.

He went on to say that several measures have been taken to check illegal supply of methanol for arrack manufacturers. "Industrial units using methanol are being checked diligently to prevent pilferage of methanol for use as arrack," the Chief Secretary informed the court.