Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Cost of TN govt’s inaction

A carpet of crushed flowers on the village road leading to Karunapuram in Kallakurichi is an intense allegory of an institutional homicide. Funeral wails, stifled sobs, and a pungent odour of methyl alcohol mixed with the whiff of burning incense sticks continue to swamp the otherwise sleepy settlement. 56 deaths in five days! Most of the earning members in the village, all daily-wage workers, have fallen prey to the killer brew, rendering scores of kids orphans overnight.

Hooch flows as freely as the Manimuktha River in Kallakurichi. This district is among the most backward in Tamil Nadu. In the evening, the people in Karunapuram, mostly Dalits, keenly await their daily dose of hooch, by squireling away half of their daily earnings. For years, bike-borne youngsters have been frequenting the village to sell the drink in plastic packets for as cheap as Rs 60 for 200 ml. No comparison there with the prices of local liquor offered by the neighbourhood Tasmac outlet. At the beginning of the street, two police stations, including an all-women police station, stand mute spectators to the booming sale of illicit liquor at dusk.

Nobody knows what went wrong last Monday. Was it the mixing ratio that went awry? Did the supply come from the regular sources of Kalvarayan Hills or Velli Hills at the foothills of the former? TNIE reported that irrespective of the rampant sale of hooch in the town, the main distribution route has been left undisturbed by the police and district administration.

While Kallakurichi assembly constituency is held by AIADMK, the nearby constituencies of Sankarapuram and Rishivandiyam (where the hills are located) are held by DMK. Post-the-disaster, the Opposition kicked a storm against the DMK MLAs; the duo has voluntarily offered to quit politics if the allegations are proved right. Many believe that the politics in the state are intrinsically linked to the unholy yet thriving business of liquor, but they dread to think that hooch is only a money-minting extension.