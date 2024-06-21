Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Ramadoss calls for resignation of CM Stalin, two ministers

VILLUPURAM : PMK founder S Ramadoss on Thursday called for the resignation of Chief Minister M K Stalin and ministers Muthusamy and Velu, holding them responsible for the hooch tragedy deaths in Kallakurichi. He also sought the support of other parties to defeat the DMK in the Vikravandi by-election.

Speaking at a press conference in Thailapuram, Ramadoss said, “The deaths show the failure of the state government and the police department. Last year, 30 people died in similar tragedies at Marakkanam of Villupuram and Madurantakam of Chengalpattu. The government should have awakened then and taken steps to prevent hooch sale.”

He added that the collector initially claimed hooch was not the reason for the deaths but then had to accept the truth after the death toll increased. “The government did not take necessary measures to control the sale of illicit liquor that is manufactured in Kalvarayan Hills round the clock. If the police arrest anyone, Kallakurichi’s minister-in-charge Velu and Rishivandhiyam MLA Vasantham Karthikeyan interfere and secure their release. The ruling party fully supports hooch sale and has strong connections with the sellers,” he alleged.

Ramadoss also called for the prohibition of liquor in the state and urged the government to announce it in the assembly session.

Touching on other important issues, Ramadoss said, “I have met the CM and urged him to conduct a caste-based census but he claims only the central government can do that. The state government must pressure the centre by passing a resolution in the assembly session for the same. Tamil Nadu MPs must voice this in parliament and this way it can be achieved in a month.”

Ramadoss alleged that the state government is planning to stop the Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme for some beneficiaries by issuing new instructions to officials.

“We have formed working teams for the victory of our candidate in the Vikravandi by-election. Soon, alliance party leaders and I will campaign there. The DMK’s defeat will start from this election, and for that, opposition parties must support our candidate in this by-poll,” Ramadoss said.