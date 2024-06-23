Annamalai says Kallakurichi hooch tragedy a murder by DMK, stays away from BJP protest

Speaking to reporters, Annamalai said, “The DMK government is saying the Dravidian model of governance is superior to other state governments. This hooch tragedy is a shame for the government since it has happened for the second consecutive year. The government is trying to prevent us from exercising our rights in democratically condemning the administration. The DMK was saying that the BJP would change the Constitution if it came to power. However, our constitutional rights of staging a peaceful protest is being prevented by the DMK government. So, which party is against democracy?”

Talking to reporters in The Nilgiris, Minister of State for Ministry of Information and Broadcasting L Murugan said, “Chief Minister MK Stalin should apologise to people and take responsibility for the tragedy. Prohibition and Excise Minister S Muthusamy should resign as the government is inactive in protecting people from illicit liquor.”