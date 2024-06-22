Tamil Nadu

Time to open toddy shops in Tamil Nadu: Annamalai

Annamalai said he is angry with ‘drunkards’, yet the BJP would give financial assistance to family members of hooch victims in Kallakurichi as they have become destitute.
BJP state president K Annamalai taking part in World Yoga Day celebrations at Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore on Friday(Photo | Express)
COIMBATORE: Stating that it is not practical to impose total prohibition, BJP state president K Annamalai suggested that the Tamil Nadu government should consider allowing toddy sales instead of liquor and close liquor shops in a phased manner.

Addressing media persons after taking part in a yoga day programme at Isha Yoga Center, Annamalai said he is angry with ‘drunkards’, yet the BJP would give financial assistance to family members of hooch victims in Kallakurichi as they have become destitute.

“Speaking logically, complete prohibition in Tamil Nadu is impossible. But opening toddy shops is possible and it is time to open toddy shops in Tamil Nadu. Liquor shops should be closed gradually and toddy shops should be allowed. They should not be run by the government, it should monitor it and make revenue,” Annamalai said.

