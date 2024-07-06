EPS is a traitor, has lost cadre’s trust: BJP state president K Annamalai

VILLUPURAM: Retaliating to the comments AIADMK general secretary Edapaddi K Palaniswami made in Coimbatore, BJP state president K Annamalai told reporters at Vikravandi, “EPS is a traitor who enjoyed the privilege of coalition with the BJP sitting next to PM Narendra Modi, but is now speaking against us.”

Coming down on Palaniswami’s leadership qualities, Annamalai said, “AIADMK lost deposit in three Assembly segments in Coimbatore parliamentary constituency, where the party boasts of having three MLAs calling it a bastion. AIADMK barely secured deposit in the Lok Sabha polls in Coimbatore with 17% votes while BJP secured 34%. Planiswami has to save his own party which is sinking rather finding fault in my leadership.”

Saying that the BJP is implementing all its promises made during campaign, Annamalai challenged Palaniswami whether he could fulfil even one of the promises he made.

“It is not enough to have some partymen around, you need cadre. AIADMK has lost most of its cadre who have joined the BJP. They look at the charm of our leader, PM Modi, like how they saw their former party chiefs,” Annamalai said.

EPS to discuss LS poll loss with party brass

Chennai: More than a month after facing one of the worst defeats in the Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami will be discussing the reasons for the poll debacle with office-bearers between July 10 and 19 at the party headquarters.

In the first phase, Palaniswami will be meeting office-bearers of 26 parliamentary constituencies including district secretaries, candidates contested the Lok Sabha election, and the office-bearers of the Assembly segments in each LS constituency.

The reasons for the party getting defeated in all constituencies and forfeiting deposits in many constituencies and future course of action are among the issues to be discussed.