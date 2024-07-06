Politicos condemn BSP state president K Armstrong’s murder

CHENNAI: Expressing shock over the murder of BSP state president K Armstrong by unidentified persons on Friday night, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami charged that the state’s law and order situation is at its worst condition now. “The state president of a national party is getting murdered.

How come the assailants gained the courage to commit such a crime? It is because there is no fear of the police, government or the law in Tamil Nadu. All those responsible for the murder of Armstrong should be brought to book, and Chief Minister M K Stalin should make arrangements for the peaceful conduct of his funeral procession,” Palaniswami said in a statement.

Taking to social media platform ‘X’, BSP chief Mayawati expressed condolences and urged the state government to punish the guilty persons.

BJP State president K Annamalai said he was startled by the news. “Violence and brutality have no place in our society. But it has become a norm in Tamil Nadu in the last three years under the DMK regime. Having left the law and order of the state in tatters, Stalin should ask himself if he has the moral right to continue as the CM,” he added.

Condemning the murder, TMC president GK Vasan said such incidents have increased fear psychosis among the people. MMK chief MH Jawahirullah also condoled the demise.

In a statement late night, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss said the manner in which the gang murdered the state president of a national party at a spot where people gather, clearly shows how far the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu has deteriorated. “Stalin should own up responsibility for the murder,” Anbumani said.

Meanwhile, TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai hailed Armstrong’s services to the members of SC/STs and urged the police to take immediate action against those responsible for his death. VCK President Thol Thirumavalavan also condemned the murder and sought stringent action against the assailants.

Noting that the BSP leader’s murder comes just two days after AIADMK functionary Shanmugam’s murder in Salem, DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant claimed the law and order situation had totally collapsed in TN.