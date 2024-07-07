Mortal remains of slain BSP Tamil Nadu chief placed for public tribute in Chennai

CHENNAI: The mortal remains of the slain Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Tamil Nadu president K Armstrong have been placed at the Corporation School Ground in Chennai for public tribute.

The BSP leader was brutally murdered by a group of unidentified men near his residence in Perambur, Chennai.

Visuals showed people paying floral tributes to the late BSP leader. A heavy police force was deployed outside the Corporation School Ground to ensure peace and public safety.