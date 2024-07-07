Mortal remains of slain BSP Tamil Nadu chief placed for public tribute in Chennai

CHENNAI: The mortal remains of the slain Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Tamil Nadu president K Armstrong have been placed at the Corporation School Ground in Chennai for public tribute.
The BSP leader was brutally murdered by a group of unidentified men near his residence in Perambur, Chennai.
Visuals showed people paying floral tributes to the late BSP leader. A heavy police force was deployed outside the Corporation School Ground to ensure peace and public safety.
BSP Supremo Mayawati leaves for Chennai
Earlier in the day, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati left her residence in Delhi on Sunday morning to travel to Chennai.
She will pay her respects to the party's Tamil Nadu Chief, K. Armstrong, who was brutally murdered by unidentified assailants near his residence in Perambur, Chennai.
BSP's National Coordinator Akash Anand also travelled to Chennai earlier on Sunday to honour the slain party leader.
Earlier, BSP Chief Mayawati demanded the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government to "punish the guilty." She condemned the murder, describing it as "highly deplorable and condemnable." Mayawati highlighted Armstrong's role as a strong Dalit voice in Tamil Nadu, urging the state government to take swift action.
Meanwhile, Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore announced on Saturday that eight suspects have been caught in connection with Armstrong's murder.
He assured that the situation in Chennai remains normal and emphasized their commitment to solving the case, promising to investigate all angles and bring all culprits to justice.