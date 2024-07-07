Chennai police deny intelligence failure in BSP chief Armstrong's murder

CHENNAI: Dismissing allegations of an intelligence failure, Greater Chennai Police commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore on Saturday said there was no information available regarding any threats to K Armstrong, the Tamil Nadu BSP president who was murdered by a six-member gang on Friday evening. This was primarily because Armstrong was no longer a history-sheeter and had been acquitted in the seven pending cases against him, Rathore said.

Addressing the press, Rathore said since Armstrong was the state president of a national party, the intelligence section kept a watch, but no information about a threat to his life was received.