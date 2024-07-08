CB-CID searches ex-min Vijayabaskar’s house, offices in Karur, Chennai

KARUR: The CB-CID on Sunday raided former AIADMK minister MR Vijayabaskar’s residence and offices here in connection with a Rs 100-crore land fraud case. A team comprising two DSPs and nine inspectors conducted searches at 12 locations associated with Vijayabaskar and his brother Sekar, including a weaving loom, and a petrol station.

The searches commenced at 7 am, with officials also interrogating Vijayabaskar’s wife. A team of CB-CIB officials from Karur also conducted a search at the house of Vijayabaskar in RA Puram, Chennai. The search, by a team of four personnel led by an inspector, commenced at 7.15 am and went on till late in the afternoon. However, after the search officials did not reveal if they made any recoveries.

The investigation follows a complaint lodged by the Mela Karur sub-registrar (in-charge), which led the city police to book seven persons for fraudulently registering 22 acres of land valued at `100 crore using fake certificates. The case was registered on June 9.

Vijayabaskar sought anticipatory bail from the district principal sessions court on June 12. But the court postponed the hearing three times before dismissing the petition on June 25.