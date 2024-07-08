Days after TN BSP chief Amstrong's murder, Chennai police commissioner shunted out

CHENNAI: Three days after Tamil Nadu BSP chief K Armstrong was hacked to death in Chennai, the city police commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore was transferred by the Tamil Nadu government on Monday.
ADGP Law and Order A. Arun has been appointed as the new city police commissioner.
Davidson Devasirvatham is now the new ADGP Law and Order. He was previously ADGP, Headquarters and had also served as the state's intelligence chief.
Rathore has been moved to the Tamil Nadu Police Academy as its director.
The order issued by Home Secretary P. Amudha comes three days after Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) state president K. Armstrong was murdered outside his house in Perambur by a group of men.
In a press conference on Saturday, Rathore stated that the case could not be termed an intelligence failure as the police did not have any prior intelligence since there were no active cases against Armstrong.
Chennai City Police have already arrested 11 men, including the brother of slain history-sheeter 'Arcot' Suresh, and have said that Armstrong’s murder was in retaliation for Suresh’s murder in August 2023. However, the police had not named Armstrong as an accused in that case.