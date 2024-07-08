Days after TN BSP chief Amstrong's murder, Chennai police commissioner shunted out

CHENNAI: Three days after Tamil Nadu BSP chief K Armstrong was hacked to death in Chennai, the city police commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore was transferred by the Tamil Nadu government on Monday.

ADGP Law and Order A. Arun has been appointed as the new city police commissioner.

Davidson Devasirvatham is now the new ADGP Law and Order. He was previously ADGP, Headquarters and had also served as the state's intelligence chief.

Rathore has been moved to the Tamil Nadu Police Academy as its director.