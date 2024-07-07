BSP chief Mayawati pays last respects to slain party leader; says no law and order in TN, demands CBI probe

CHENNAI: BSP supremo Mayawati on Sunday demanded a CBI probe into the death of her party's slain Tamil Nadu president K Armstrong, who was hacked to death here on Friday.

She claimed those who have been arrested so far were not the real culprits and urged Chief Minister M K Stalin to refer the probe to the Central agency to ensure justice to the victim.

Mayawati, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, paid homage to Armstrong here and placed a wreath before the body of the 52-year-old leader at a private school in Perambur in the city.

"The murder of a hardworking and dedicated BSP leader and state party chief outside his residence has deeply hurt me and my entire family. Armstrong was associated with the philosophy of Ambedkar and was a follower of Buddha, so when he decided to work in politics, he chose BSP. He strove for the growth of the BSP in Tamil Nadu," the BSP chief said.