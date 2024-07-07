K Armstrong: A Periyarist who never wanted to be DMK ally

CHENNAI: In one of his last speeches that has now gone viral, K Armstrong (52) narrates how his entire family were followers of Periyar and natural voters of the DMK, and he made a conscious decision to tread a different path. Addressing the cadre of BSP, of which he was state president for 17 years, he explains clearly why he would not align with the Dravidian party and wants BSP to emerge as the ruling party.
A resident of Perambur in North Chennai, Armstrong was not just an advocate, but also someone who ensured that youngsters took up the law profession in droves.
A political leader who has observed Armstrong from close quarters reminisced how his office would be the space for young budding lawyers from underprivileged background.
Armstrong was a practicing Buddhist who helped construct many Viharas in the recent past. Though he was an accused in at least seven cases, he had been acquitted in all at the time of his death, and it was confirmed by Greater Chennai police officially.
In 2006, Armstrong was elected as councillor of Chennai Corporation and a year later, he was inducted into the BSP by Mayawati. A year after that, he was made president, replacing current TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai.
In 2011, Armstrong contested against then deputy chief minister MK Stalin in Kolathur and managed to get around 4,000 votes, which was greater than the winning margin.
BURIAL: wife files urgent petition
The Madras HC will hear on Sunday an urgent petition filed by Armstrong’s wife Porkodi praying for permission to bury his mortal remains on the BSP office premises in Chennai. A battery of lawyers led by R Sankarasubbu and Thirumoorthy approached the Acting CJ R Mahadeven with the request for taking up the petition urgently on Saturday. Justice Mahadeven instructed them to approach the portfolio judge. Subsequently, Justice Anita Sumanth and then Justice V Bhavani Subbaroyan were approached. The latter has agreed to hear the petition in a special sitting on Sunday morning. The petitioner said an application was submitted to the corporation seeking permission to bury the body on the premises of the BSP office, but the corporation has not taken any decision.