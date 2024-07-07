K Armstrong: A Periyarist who never wanted to be DMK ally

CHENNAI: In one of his last speeches that has now gone viral, K Armstrong (52) narrates how his entire family were followers of Periyar and natural voters of the DMK, and he made a conscious decision to tread a different path. Addressing the cadre of BSP, of which he was state president for 17 years, he explains clearly why he would not align with the Dravidian party and wants BSP to emerge as the ruling party.

A resident of Perambur in North Chennai, Armstrong was not just an advocate, but also someone who ensured that youngsters took up the law profession in droves.

A political leader who has observed Armstrong from close quarters reminisced how his office would be the space for young budding lawyers from underprivileged background.

Armstrong was a practicing Buddhist who helped construct many Viharas in the recent past. Though he was an accused in at least seven cases, he had been acquitted in all at the time of his death, and it was confirmed by Greater Chennai police officially.

In 2006, Armstrong was elected as councillor of Chennai Corporation and a year later, he was inducted into the BSP by Mayawati. A year after that, he was made president, replacing current TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai.

In 2011, Armstrong contested against then deputy chief minister MK Stalin in Kolathur and managed to get around 4,000 votes, which was greater than the winning margin.