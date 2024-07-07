Mayawati says Armstrong murder ‘grave’, to visit TN today

In his condolence message, Stalin said the police have arrested all the accused within a span of hours. Extending his condolences to Armstrong’s family, party cadre, friends, and relatives, assuring them, “I have ordered the police officers to expedite the case proceedings and ensure the culprits are punished as per the law.”

BJP national president JP Nadda said the gruesome murder has angered the entire nation. He further added an upcoming leader’s life, which was devoted to empowering the marginalised sections of society, was brutally cut short.

Taking potshots at the DMK and Congress, Nadda added the murder of Armstrong has reaffirmed what is widely known - the disregard of the DMK-Congress duo towards the poor and marginalised sections of the society. He further alleged several of those affected by the spurious liquor tragedy were also from these sections of society.

Reiterating that Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) leaders are in constant touch with the state government, Congress floor leader in the Parliament Rahul Gandhi expressed his optimism that the state government will ensure that the culprits are brought to justice expeditiously.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay expressed his shock and sadness over the BSP state chief’s murder. While extending his condolences to the bereaved family and party members, he also urged the state government to take severe action to prevent such brutal incidents and ensure the safety of all.