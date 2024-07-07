Mayawati says Armstrong murder ‘grave’, to visit TN today

CHENNAI: Cutting across party lines, leaders including BSP supremo Mayawati and Chief Minister MK Stalin have condemned the murder of BSP state president K Armstrong on Friday.
Terming the murder brutal, Mayawati took to X (formerly Twitter), urging the state government to take steps to prevent such incidents in the future.
“Considering the gravity of the tragic incident, I will be going to Chennai tomorrow morning to pay my tributes to Mr Armstrong and meet his grieving family to console them. I appeal all to maintain peace and order,” she said in the post.
In his condolence message, Stalin said the police have arrested all the accused within a span of hours. Extending his condolences to Armstrong’s family, party cadre, friends, and relatives, assuring them, “I have ordered the police officers to expedite the case proceedings and ensure the culprits are punished as per the law.”
BJP national president JP Nadda said the gruesome murder has angered the entire nation. He further added an upcoming leader’s life, which was devoted to empowering the marginalised sections of society, was brutally cut short.
Taking potshots at the DMK and Congress, Nadda added the murder of Armstrong has reaffirmed what is widely known - the disregard of the DMK-Congress duo towards the poor and marginalised sections of the society. He further alleged several of those affected by the spurious liquor tragedy were also from these sections of society.
Reiterating that Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) leaders are in constant touch with the state government, Congress floor leader in the Parliament Rahul Gandhi expressed his optimism that the state government will ensure that the culprits are brought to justice expeditiously.
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay expressed his shock and sadness over the BSP state chief’s murder. While extending his condolences to the bereaved family and party members, he also urged the state government to take severe action to prevent such brutal incidents and ensure the safety of all.
CPI state secretary R Mutharasan, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan, and VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, former CM O Panneerselvam and others have also expressed their condolences.
Meanwhile, the Madras High Court Advocates Association (MHAA) on Saturday strongly condemned the brutal murder of the state president of BSP advocate K Armstrong and sought the police to expeditiously probe the incident.
“We are saddened and shocked over the gruesome murder of advocate K Armstrong. We strongly condemn the murder and urge the Police to conduct the investigation quickly and ensure the culprits are punished in accordance with the law,” said a statement issued by G Mohana Krishnan and R Krishna Kumar, president and secretary of MHAA.
Blood-stained dress of food-delivery executives recovered
Police have recovered blood stained uniforms of food delivery executives, knives and three two-wheelers allegedly used for the crime. Sources said police are also investigating the case’s link to the 2015 murder of a BSP functionary J Murali. A source close to Armstrong confirmed that many people affected by Arudhra scam had approached him for help.