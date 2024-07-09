Armstrong murder: Pa Ranjith asks DMK govt how it intends to fix law and order problem in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Director Pa Ranjith, in a social media post on 'X', asked the DMK government how it intends to set right the law and order problem in the state, with BSP state president K Armstrong hacked to death only a few metres away from the Sembium police station. Ranjith also asked the DMK if it truly cared about the Dalit community and its leaders or only if their stand on social justice was for the sake of votes.

He asked if the police had ruled out all other possibilities behind the murder and if they were willing to close the case, taking what those who had been arrested had to say at face value.

After the incident, former city police commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore told reporters that there was no political conspiracy behind the murder and that they suspected it to be retaliatory to avenge the murder of history sheeter ‘Arcot’ Suresh, who was murdered last August.

“Are you unaware that Dalits have been the biggest supporters of your regime, or do you simply not care? I had also cast my vote so that you could come to power. It is with this frustration that I ask you these questions. Is social justice only for votes?” he said.