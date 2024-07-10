NCSC sends notice to DGP, chief secretary to submit reports in murder of K Armstrong

CHENNAI: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) issued a notice to the chief secretary and DGP to submit their reports in the murder of K Armstrong. NCSC has said they have taken suo motu cognizance of the issue based on media reports, which was confirmed by a source in NCSC Chennai office.

Earlier on Tuesday, a delegation of senior functionaries of BJP’s state unit led by its vice president VP Duraisamy submitted representations to the chairpersons of the NCSC and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) seeking action into ‘increasing atrocities’ against Dalits in Tamil Nadu.

Addressing newspersons in New Delhi, Union Minister of State L Murugan, referred to a few incidents in the past and alleged there have been continuous atrocities against the Dalits in TN after the DMK government came to power.

BJP state president K Annamalai, in a tweet, said the party delegation has submitted representations to NCSC and NHRC seeking their intervention to “uphold the principles of social justice that is crippled under the DMK government in Tamil Nadu”.