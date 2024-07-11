Cong functionaries burn Annamalai's effigy in protest against remarks on Selvaperunthagai

TIRUNELVELI: Congress functionaries, led by the party’s Tirunelveli corporation unit president K Sankarapandian, burnt an effigy of state BJP chief K Annamalai, condemning his ‘rowdy sheeter’ remark on TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai on Wednesday.

Police personnel, who were deployed outside the Congress’ district office, doused the fire and removed the effigy from the spot. Congress functionaries raised slogans against Annamalai, tore his posters and also hit it with slippers.

Addressing media persons, Sankarapandian said that Annamalai was making derogatory remarks against Congress leaders as he was unable to digest the victory of the DMK alliance in 40 Parliamentary constituencies.

“Annamalai is trying to create law and order issues across the state by making such remarks. What he said about Selvaperunthagai is untrue, and the latter has also clarified this. However, the BJP leader continues to abuse. We will wave black flags during Annamalai’s next visit to Tirunelveli. The Congress is also taking legal action against Annamalai for his remarks,” Sankarapandian said.