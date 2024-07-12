VCK suspects ‘political agenda’ in Armstrong’s murder: Thirumavalavan

CHENNAI: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi president Thol. Thirumavalavan on Friday said that his party suspected a ‘political agenda’ behind the murder of BSP State president K. Armstrong.

He urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to arrest everyone involved in the planning and execution of the murder.

Addressing the media after meeting Stalin at the Secretariat, he spoke about his party’s suspicion in the context of his accusation that some political parties and organisations are acting with an agenda to disturb law and order and create tension in Tamil Nadu.