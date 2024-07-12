VCK suspects ‘political agenda’ in Armstrong’s murder: Thirumavalavan

CHENNAI: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi president Thol. Thirumavalavan on Friday said that his party suspected a ‘political agenda’ behind the murder of BSP State president K. Armstrong.
He urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to arrest everyone involved in the planning and execution of the murder.
Addressing the media after meeting Stalin at the Secretariat, he spoke about his party’s suspicion in the context of his accusation that some political parties and organisations are acting with an agenda to disturb law and order and create tension in Tamil Nadu.
“We realise that the BJP in particular has this action plan. Therefore, VCK is suspecting the possibility of a political agenda behind Armstrong’s murder,” he said.
Pointing out that it was a BJP functionary who first sought CBI enquiry soon after Armstrong’s murder, even before the State police started its investigation or the BSP sought a CBI inquiry, he said, “Later BJP State president K Annamalai reiterated the demand for a CBI inquiry".
The VCK leader further said that the link between the Aarudhra Gold scam and a few functionaries of the BJP has been discussed for more than a year.
“Now, the Aarudhra Gold scam is being talked about in Armstrong’s murder also. The BJP has thrust itself into the issue and has demanded a CBI inquiry. These issues should be subjected to investigation,” he said.