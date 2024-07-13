Death toll in Sivakasi cracker unit blast rises to three

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The death toll in the firecracker manufacturing unit explosion, which occurred in Kalaiyarkurichi near Sivakasi on Tuesday, rose to three as a 50-year-old woman succumbed to burn injuries at the Virudhunagar Medical College Hospital here on Friday.

The deceased was identified as K Saroja of Sithanayakkanpatti. The explosion had taken place at Supreme Fireworks in Kalaiyarkurichi while the workers were unloading gunpowder.

Two workers — P Mariappan (45) and T Muthumurugan (45) — were charred to death in the blast, while Saroja sustained severe burn injuries. She was initially admitted to Sivakasi Government Hospital, and later shifted to Virudhunagar Medical College Hospital, where she died after failing to respond to treatment, source said.