Sri Lankan court extends custody of 25 Indian fishers till July 29

On July 1, the Sri Lankan Navy arrested 25 Indian fishermen, along with their four country boats, from Pamban and Nambuthalai in Ramanathapuram for alleged violation of the International Maritime Boundary Line.

The arrested fishers were taken to Jaffna for legal proceedings and lodged in prison. After two weeks of custody, the fishermen were produced before the court on Monday, and their custody was extended till July 29.

Notably, the custody of all the fishermen arrested in June and July has been extended for the second time. Fishermen’s associations condemned the action and urged the union government to take immediate action towards securing their release. The fishers also sought measures to retrieve the boats from Sri Lanka.