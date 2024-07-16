Toxic gas leak: Protests arouse in Puducherry's Pudunagar

On June 11, a toxic gas leakage at 4th Cross Street, Pudunagar, Redyarpalayam, resulted in the deaths of Selvarani (16), Senthamarai (80), and her daughter Kamatchi (45). Residents allege that the gas was generated due to a malfunctioning underground sewage treatment plant in Kanagan Lake. Officials attributed the incident to the absence of a water seal B-drop at the sewer connection, which the PWD installed for free in the area.

For the past two days, foul odour has been permeating in Pudunagar and nearby areas. The stench intensified on Sunday evening, prompting residents of Pudunagar and Mookambikai Nagar to seek refuge in relatives’ homes.

The residents along with former minister N G Panneerselvam staged a protest joined by independent MLA T Sivasankaran at Kamban Nagar bus stop at 8 pm. It was called off at 10 pm after authorities promised to take action.

Meanwhile, Puducherry DMK has threatened to launch an agitation if immediate measures are not taken to rectify the situation.