Chandipura virus: TN health officials to stay on alert

CHENNAI: In the wake of Chandipura Virus encephalitis outbreak among children in Gujarat, the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has instructed district health officers to intensity field and hospital surveillance and undertake mosquito control activities.
In Sabarkantha district of Gujarat, an outbreak of encephalitis-causing Chandipura virus has been reported, with as many as 15 cases and eight deaths confirmed.
Director of Public Health Dr T S Selvavinayagam instructed the officials to conduct information, education and communication activities to avoid panic.
All suspected cases should be referred to the tertiary care centre. Chandipura virus is primarily spread by Phlebotomine sand flies and sometimes through ticks and mosquitoes, the DPH said.